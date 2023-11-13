Talk about a difference is styles. The Wizards play at the fastest pace in the NBA while Raptors play at the third-slowest pace in the league. With the two going head-to-head in one of the four games on Monday in a limited NBA DFS player pool, which pace will prevail in their game script? Could the Raptors be forced to play faster, which could actually bolster options like Scottie Barnes and Dennis Schroder in NBA DFS lineups with more possessions than they'd have in a typical game? Or will the Raptors' slower pace take over and limit Washington players like Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole for NBA DFS picks?

Team pace of play is an important factor to consider when forming an NBA DFS strategy, but it's not everything. The Celtics are 15th in pace but fourth in effective field goal percentage and play the Knicks on Monday. So, are you better off using players from efficient or fast offenses in NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Mays had 15 points, four rebounds and 12 assists, returning 39 points on DraftKings and 36.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, November 13

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Raptors power forward/center Pascal Siakam, who is listed at $8,000 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. Siakam is averaging 17.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game over the first nine contests. The two-time All-Star is off to a slower start this year after averaging 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season, but if there's one consistency in the NBA this season, it's a matchup against the Wizards that can do wonders for an NBA DFS performance.

The Wizards are allowing the second-most points (123.8 points per game ) this season. They've allowed at least 120 points in six of their last seven games. Washington is allowing the fourth-most points per game in the paint (56.4 ppg), and that's where Siakam is his most efficient. Siakam was 10th in the NBA in paint touches last season, and you can expect Toronto to take advantage of that on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings guard Keon Ellis ($3,900 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). The undrafted rookie in the 2022 NBA Draft only played 16 games with the Kings last season, but with De'Aaron Fox (ankle) missing his last five games and doubtful for Monday, Ellis could be in line for his third start of the year. The 23-year-old is coming off a season-high 31 minutes on Friday as he scored eight points with four rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

Ellis is averaging nine points and 3.3 rebounds over the last three games. During that span, he has a three-block and three-streal performance, showing his ability to contribute in multiple categories for daily Fantasy basketball players. The 6-foot-3 guard isn't going to win you NBA DFS contests by himself, but he can be a useful piece to outperform his price tag and leave money to fill your NBA DFS lineups with some stars on Monday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, November 13

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.