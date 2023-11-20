The Golden State Warriors are in a funk. The Warriors have lost six straight games entering Monday, including falling to the Thunder, 130-123, on Saturday in Stephen Curry's return from a two-game absence with a knee strain. The Warriors rank in the middle of the NBA in offensive and defensive scoring, so how does their performance entering their fourth game without Draymond Green (suspension) affect your outlook on Warriors and Rockets options in Monday's NBA DFS player pool?

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is shooting 28.6% from the field over his last five games, and the Rockets have the third-best scoring defense in the NBA. So, is he a player to avoid when forming an NBA DFS strategy? Rockets center Alperen Sengun is averaging a career-high 20.1 points per game, so should you include him in NBA DFS lineups on Monday's nine-game slate that includes options like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum in the NBA DFS player pool? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Bane had 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal, returning 40.75 points on DraftKings and 39 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, November 20

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet, who is listed at $7,500 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. The 29-year-old is coming off a 15-point, 16-assist performance against the Lakers on Sunday after recording 19 points and 10 assists against the Clippers on Friday. VanVleet is fourth in the NBA in assists (8.8 per game) with at least eight assists in six of his last eight games to go with 17.2 points per game this year.

Houston signed VanVleet to a three-year, $130 million contract this offseason and said he would "prove every penny" after signing the deal. Some may have been skeptical about giving more than $43 million annually to an undrafted player, but VanVleet has certainly played to his contract to begin the year. The eight-year veteran has averaged at least 19 points in each of the last three seasons and has maximized his role as one of the leaders on a young Houston team. He could see a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who have allowed at least 128 points in back-to-back games.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. ($6,800 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel). Porter Jr. is averaging 16.8 points and eight rebounds this season and is coming off scoring 21 points with six rebounds against the Cavaliers on Sunday.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has battled injuries throughout different points of his career, but he averaged 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds in a career-high 62 games last season. Porter Jr. has shown why he was considered one of the best prospects in the country when he was in college, only falling in the draft due to injury concerns. The Nuggets play the Pistons, who are on an 11-game losing streak and are coming off surrendering 142 points against the Raptors on Sunday. With a short turnaround following a dismal defensive effort, this is an opportunity for Porter Jr. to outperform his NBA DFS price tag. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, November 20

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.