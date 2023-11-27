After dropping their first five games after acquiring James Harden, the Clippers have won four of their last five contests as top options in the NBA DFS player pool such as Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have learned how to get the best out of each other. The team's turnaround also coincides with having nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook come off the bench. Westbrook went from averaging 14 points, seven rebounds and 5.7 assists as a starter to 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game as a reserve, plummeting his value for NBA DFS lineups.

Westbrook is also getting used to playing with the team's second unit, so it could take some time for him to mesh with his new running mates. The 35-year-old is coming off his best game off the bench this season with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Saturday. So, can daily Fantasy basketball players feel more confident about using him in NBA DFS lineups against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Monday? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: DeRozan had 26 points, six rebounds and six assists, returning 46 points on DraftKings and 45.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, November 27

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, who is listed at $5,400 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel. Henderson had 13 points and four rebounds over 27 minutes on Sunday in his second game back from an ankle injury that cost him three weeks. The 19-year-old has at least 11 points and seven assists in three of his last four games.

Portland selected Henderson No. 3 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft in hopes of pairing him with Damian Lillard. However, with Lillard now in Milwaukee, Henderson has the opportunity to play with the ball in his hands more to create for himself and others. He's shown his ability to do both while averaging 26.6 minutes per game. On Monday, the Blazers face the Pacers, who play at the fastest pace in the NBA, and that should create more possessions for Henderson to showcase his passing and scoring ability. At this price point, Henderson is a strong play for NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pacers center Myles Turner ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel). The 6-foot-11 center is an imposing force in the paint, averaging nine rebounds and 3.7 blocks to go with 17 points per game over his last three contests. Turner is averaging 17.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season and is shooting 59.4% from the field over his last three games.

A matchup against Portland could benefit Turner as well, as the Blazers are 25th in the NBA in rebounding percentage. Portland is 28th in defensive rebounding, which could allow Turner to dominate the offensive glass to help his scoring as well. The 27-year-old averaged 18 points per game last season and is second on the team in scoring this year. He has a huge upside for NBA DFS lineups on Monday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, November 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.