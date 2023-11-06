With no games on Tuesday's NBA schedule, the league loaded up with 12 games on Monday, providing a robust NBA DFS player pool. Stars like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all available as NBA DFS picks for Monday night. However, players of that caliber also come with hefty price tags, and not even the most skilled daily Fantasy basketball manager would be able to fit all of them under your NBA DFS salary cap on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

Thus, you'll need to cut costs elsewhere just in order to utilize multiple of those superstars in NBA DFS lineups. Perhaps rostering someone like Cason Wallace of Oklahoma City makes sense with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out? Wallace logged 36 minutes and contributed 13 points last game when SGA was sidelined, so he's a name to consider for tonight. Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Brogdon had 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, returning 47.25 points on DraftKings and 44.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, November 6

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is listed at $9,400 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. Coming off his first All-Star Game appearance last season, Haliburton has emerged as an All-NBA contender this year. He's averaging a career-high of 24.2 points per game and leads the NBA with 12.4 assists per night. No NBA player has averaged that many assists per game since John Stockton in 1993-94.

Haliburton is coming off a game where he tied his career high with 43 points while also dropping 12 dimes. Now he gets a plus-matchup on Monday against a Spurs team which allows the fourth-most points in the NBA at 121.5. The last two starting point guards that San Antonio has faced have averaged 27.5 points and 9.5 assists, despite neither being his team's primary option, so those numbers could be the floor for Haliburton on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hawks forward Jalen Johnson ($5,600 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel). Johnson is seeing an increased role after Atlanta traded away John Collins, and the former is not disappointing. Johnson's averaging career-highs across the board with 14.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Johnson is coming off the best game of his three-year career as he had career-bests in points (21) and rebounds (11) on Saturday, with his four assists being one shy of matching his all-time high. Atlanta pushes the pace like few others, ranking fourth in that statistic and ranking second with 122.8 points per game. A young, athletic player like Johnson benefits from the Hawks getting up and down the court, and the team's Monday opponent plays the same way. The Hawks take on the Thunder, who rank fifth in the NBA in pace, so Johnson should have no shortage of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, November 6

