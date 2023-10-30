The 2023-24 NBA season continues with 11 games on Monday, highlighted by the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Miami Heat in a contest filled with top options in the NBA DFS player pool. After scoring 39 points in his first game in Milwaukee, Damian Lillard shot just 2 of 12 for six points in a 127-110 loss to the Hawks on Sunday. With Lillard playing against the team he hoped to be traded to this offseason, should you include the seven-time All-Star in NBA DFS lineups?

This contest includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to possibly include in NBA DFS picks on Monday. The Monday NBA DFS player pool also features stars such as the Lakers duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Daily Fantasy basketball players will want to keep an eye out to see if the veterans will play on the second day of a back-to-back when forming an NBA DFS strategy for sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted 76ers center Joel Embiid as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Embiid had 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and two steals, returning 81.25 points on DraftKings and 84.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons, who is listed at $6,400 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel. Simmons has been one of the most confounding players in the NBA over the last three seasons. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft was one of the highest-touted players in recent draft memory when selected, but between poor shooting, injuries and personal issues in Philadelphia, his tenure with the 76ers ended poorly.

Simmons played 42 games last season with the Nets after being acquired in a package that sent James Harden to the 76ers. However, he's shown his ability to stuff the stat sheet in multiple categories to begin the 2023-24 NBA season. Simmons has 10 rebounds in each of the first two games and is averaging 8.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and a steal over that span. The 27-year-old is averaging seven points as well and he should have plenty of opportunities on a younger Nets team looking to build chemistry together. The Nets play the Hornets, who have allowed at least 110 points in each of their first two games, on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis ($5,700 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel). Portis is averaging 11 points, five rebounds and two assists over the first two games as the Bucks become accustomed to the superstar combination of Lillard and Antetokounmpo setting the pace.

Portis averaged 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game last season and is a career 38.1% shooter on 3-pointers to provide spacing along with his 6-foot-10 frame. He had 21 points and eight rebounds in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season against Miami, so he should feel confident against the Erik Spoelstra-guided Heat on Monday. The Bucks are averaging 114 points per game to open the season, and Portis could provide value for NBA DFS lineups at a cheaper price. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

