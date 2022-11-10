The Dallas Mavericks are coming off of a surprising loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, but Mavs guard Spencer Dinwiddie could be in for a big night against Washington on Thursday. After he scored just two points in nearly 28 minutes against the Nets on Monday, he responded with a 29-point performance against Orlando. In his second game in as many nights, can Dinwiddie keep up his scoring against his former team for NBA DFS lineups?

Dinwiddie only played in the second games of back-to-back dates twice last season, but he averaged 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Meanwhile, the Wizards are still without Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols), but Kyle Kuzma remains a steady producer for them in the NBA DFS player pool, and has put up 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his last four games. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Thursday's four-game slate, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Bucks guard Jevon Carter as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Carter scored a career-high 36 points along with 12 assists and four rebounds to return 62.5 points on DraftKings and 56.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, November 10

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks star Luka Doncic ($12,500 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). Against the Magic, Doncic finished under the 30-point mark for the first time all season. He still came away with 24 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. This year, he holds the highest points per game average in the league with 34.8 per contest.

Last season in the second of games on consecutive days, Doncic averaged 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He was stellar in two starts against the Wizards last year, with 34.5 points, eight assists and 5.5 boards per game. Doncic has actually struggled a bit with his three-point shooting this season, but his mid-range game has been among the best of the league, and he has drained 56% of his shots between three and 16 feet away from the basket.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo ($7,900 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). In Adebayo's last start against the Trail Blazers on Monday, he scored 16 points with five rebounds and three assists. For the season, he is averaging 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

In the two games ahead of his start versus Portland, he had more than 10 rebounds against the Kings and Pacers. He has a great chance to get back to the double-digit mark on the boards when the Heat face the Hornets on Thursday. Charlotte has been a bottom-five team when it comes to opponent rebounds per game this season (56.7), and in four starts against the Hornets last year, Adebayo averaged 13.3 rebounds per game.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, November 10

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.