After a five-game losing streak, the Golden State Warriors have won their last two, and they play the Sacramento Kings in the first of back-to-back games on Sunday. Two of the Warriors' five wins this season have already come against the Kings, but Sunday's meeting will be the first at Sacramento. Stephen Curry scored 33 points in the first game and 47 against the Kings on Monday, so should you lock him up in your NBA DFS lineups once again on Sunday?

Curry is also coming off of a 40-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, but there are certainly Sacramento players worth considering in the NBA DFS player pool as well. De'Aaron Fox scored 54 total points in his team's previous games against the Warriors, and Malik Monk came off the bench to score 24 points at Golden State on Monday. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Saturday, he highlighted Pacers center Myles Turner as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Turner scored 19 points to go with 10 rebounds and two blocks to return 37.5 points on DraftKings and 36 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, November 13

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nets superstar Kevin Durant ($11,000 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel). Durant scored 27 points to go with six rebounds and three assists on Saturday in a win against the Clippers. Since Brooklyn moved on from Steve Nash to Jacque Vaughn as head coach, Durant has averaged 28.2 points, eight rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Brooklyn plays the second game of a back-to-back in Los Angeles on Sunday against the hapless Lakers. In the second of games on consecutive days last season, Durant averaged 28 points, 8.4 rebounds and six assists. The last time that Durant played against the Lakers was during the 2020-21 season, recording 22 points and seven rebounds.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones ($4,500 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Jones figures to get the start on Sunday with Ja Morant (ankle) likely to sit out the Grizzlies' matchup against Washington. Even though he has made just one other start this year, Jones is averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 assists per game in 2022.

Jones' lone start this season came on Oct. 29 against Utah, when he scored a season-high 23 points and dished out 10 assists in a one-point loss to the Jazz. The Wizards haven't been a particularly favorable Fantasy matchup for opposing point guards, but they do allow an average of 24.67 points to the position per game. Jones averages 3.9 3-point attempts per outing, which is the highest rate of his career, and this season, the Wizards have allowed opponents to hit 37.9% of their threes, which is the third-highest mark in the NBA.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, November 13

