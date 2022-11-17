Thursday's NBA schedule only features three games, but there are still plenty of big names to choose from when it comes to constructing your NBA DFS lineups. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets take on the Portland Trail Blazers, who have won four of their last five games. During that stretch, Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has averaged 22.8 points per game and hit 38.2% of his three-point attempts.

The Los Angeles Clippers wrap up the slate at home against Detroit, and even though Paul George (hand) is listed as questionable, he played more than 40 minutes and scored 23 points in his last start on Tuesday against Dallas. Otherwise, Nicolas Batum might provide some hidden value in the NBA DFS player pool, after he scored a season-high 22 points to go with five rebounds and a steal against the Mavs. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Mavericks F/C Christian Wood as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Wood came off the bench to score 26 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists a steal and a block to return 45.5 points on DraftKings and 46.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, November 17

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard ($10,000 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel). Since taking a game off against New Orleans to rest a sore right calf, Lillard has come back strong over his last two starts. In games against the Mavericks and Spurs, he scored 51 total points with 23 assists.

Lillard missed most of last season with an abdomen problem and hasn't played Brooklyn since the 2020-21 season. However, in two games against the Nets that year, he averaged 27 points with nine assists and five rebounds. The Nets have been a bottom-10 Fantasy defense against opposing point guards this season and allow the third-most assists per game to the position in the NBA (9.52).

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings F/C Domantas Sabonis ($9,400 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel). Sabonis scored 17 points with seven rebounds and seven assists in his last start on Tuesday against Brooklyn. For the season, he is averaging 17.8 points, 11 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Sacramento hosts San Antonio on Thursday for the first time this season. In two starts against the Spurs last year, Sabonis averaged 18 points, 12.5 rebounds and six assists. San Antonio has allowed opponents to grab the 10th-most rebounds per game (53.3), and against Golden State on Sunday, Sabonis snagged a season-high 16 boards.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, November 17

