Chicago Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan has picked up right where he left off when it comes to his All-Star level of production from last season. He is shooting 50.7% from the field this year, after he finished at 50.2% last season, and is averaging 25.1 points per game. The Bulls host Charlotte on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back after winning last night at Brooklyn, but is DeRozan a top option for NBA DFS lineups with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier both likely still out for the Hornets?

The Hornets have the 10th-worst scoring defense in the NBA this season, and DeRozan may not be the only Chicago player worth a look in the NBA DFS player pool. On Tuesday, Zach LaVine finished as the top-scoring Fantasy shooting guard on DraftKings, was third on FanDuel, and he averaged 25 points per game in three starts against Charlotte last season. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Suns guard Devin Booker as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Booker scored 18 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists and a block to return 36.25 points on DraftKings and 34.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, November 2

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Hawks guard Trae Young, who is listed at $9,900 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel. Young is coming off his worst performance of the season when he scored just 14 points and had 10 turnovers in a 30-point loss to Toronto on Monday. The games after showings like that are exactly the time to bank on a star player that will be motivated to bounce back in a big way.

What better place to break out than Madison Square Garden, where the Hawks will take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday? Last season against the Knicks, Young averaged 35.7 points with 6.7 assists in three games and hit 43.2% of his three-pointers. New York has lost its last two games and has allowed opponents to put up the most shots per game (96.8) this season, which plays right into the hands of a volume shooter like Young.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell ($9,400 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel). Mitchell scored 38 points with 12 assists, a steal and a block in his last start against New York on Sunday. This season, Mitchell is scoring more than twice as many points as the Cavs' next-leading producer, with 32.2 points per game.

Cleveland takes on Boston for the second time in three games on Wednesday, and Mitchell should be excited for his next meeting with the Celtics. On Friday, he scored 41 points at TD Garden, and Boston has cause for concern about what Mitchell will do to it in front of his home fans. Mitchell has been a Celtics killer in recent seasons and averaged 35.5 points against them in two games last year.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, November 2

