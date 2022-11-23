Despite top performances from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and a 23-point showing from Malcolm Brogdon, the Boston Celtics lost their fourth game of the season on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. They will try to bounce back on Wednesday at home against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who are coming off of a loss in their last game as well to Denver. With both teams looking to get back on track, which players from each side might you consider for your NBA DFS lineups?

The Indiana Pacers are the league's next-hottest team behind Boston and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. One of the sneakiest plays in the NBA DFS player pool on Wednesday might be Indiana's first-round pick, Bennedict Mathurin, who is coming off of a 22-point showing, in addition to the 19 points and 4.3 rebounds he has averaged over his last six games. Before you make your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, he highlighted 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Melton scored a season-high 22 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and three steals to return 43 points on DraftKings and 42.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Melton is one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks again and is listed at $7,600 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Prior to his big game on Tuesday, he had been showing signs of getting more comfortable in his role as a starter, with James Harden and Tyrese Maxey out, along with Joel Embiid. Last Saturday, Melton scored his previous season-high total of 19 points, to go with six assists and five rebounds.

The league should be on notice now about Melton's defensive capabilities, as he swiped five steals for the second time this season on Saturday against the Timberwolves. Philadelphia plays at Charlotte on Wednesday, and the Hornets have allowed opponents to snag eight steals per game over their last three. In two appearances against the Hornets last season, Melton finished with five total steals and 15 rebounds.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson ($6,900 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel). Clarkson scored 26 points with four rebounds and four assists in his last start on Monday against the Clippers. For the season, Clarkson has averaged 19 points and 4.6 assists per game in his first season as a full-time starter since 2015-16.

The Jazz host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, who will play in the second game of a road back-to-back following a win at Denver on Tuesday. Prior to that, Detroit had lost seven consecutive games, and Clarkson will match up against rookie guard Jaden Ivey, who has one of the worst defensive ratings in the league (118). In two games against Detroit last year, Clarkson hit half of his total shots from the field and scored 36 total points with nine rebounds.

