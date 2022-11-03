Only two games are featured on Thursday's NBA slate, which makes for a limited NBA DFS player pool when it comes to tournaments and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. One of the two matchups features Golden State at Orlando in the Warriors' fourth of a five-game road trip. Even in three losses to start this East Coast swing, Stephen Curry has been predictably solid, but should you load up your NBA DFS lineups with more Warriors against a down Magic side?

Klay Thompson got the night off at Detroit on Sunday but came back on Tuesday with a 19-point performance, which matched his season-high. Jordan Poole wasn't as sharp as usual on Tuesday, but he had 54 total points with eight assists in the first two games of the team's current road trip, and averaged 19 points with 6.5 assists in two games against the Magic last season. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Raptors F/C Pascal Siakam as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Siakam finished with a triple-double after he scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 11 assists to return 56.5 points on DraftKings and 50.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, November 3

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic who is listed at $11,400 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Little justification is needed when discussing the reigning two-time MVP, but he is off to another hot start in his eighth season. In his last game on Sunday, Jokic scored 23 points with 14 rebounds and six assists against the Lakers.

Although his early-season numbers have taken a bit of a step back from his production over the past two seasons, he has still been elite. Jokic is averaging 21 points with 11.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists this year, and he is hitting shots at a career-high rate of 58.6% from the field. The Nuggets are at Oklahoma City on Thursday, and last season, Jokic averaged 23 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in four games against the Thunder.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Jokic with Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. ($6,500 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel). Porter scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds in his last start on Sunday against the Lakers. This season, he is averaging 18.5 points with 7.5 rebounds per game, and he has hit 48.9% of his three-point attempts.

Porter was hurt most of last season and didn't get a chance to play against the Thunder, but in 2020-21, he averaged 17.5 points with seven rebounds in a pair of games against OKC. Denver hasn't played since Sunday, and historically, long layoffs have led to Porter playing a more significant role with the team. In his career, his usage has been highest (23%) with at least three days off, which is what Denver has going into Thursday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, November 3

