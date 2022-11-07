Just when it looked like things were going well for the Philadelphia 76ers, things took several turns for the worse, after it was announced that James Harden will miss a month with a foot injury and the team lost its last two games. Tyrese Maxey has done his best to pick up the slack, and he scored 32 points against the Wizards and 31 against the Knicks in those losses. The 76ers have another tough matchup on Monday when they host the Phoenix Suns, but can you count on Maxey or any other 76ers for your NBA DFS lineups?

The Suns are coming off of a decisive win against Portland, where Devin Booker scored 24 points in the 20-point victory. Joel Embiid (illness) may not even be available in the NBA DFS player pool on Monday for Philadelphia, so Deandre Ayton may be a candidate to emerge with a top performance. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, he highlighted Clippers forward Paul George as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: George scored 34 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists to return 52 points on DraftKings and 47.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, November 7

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, who is listed at $7,700 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel. Cunningham scored 19 points with five assists and five rebounds in his last start against Cleveland on Friday. This season, Cunningham is averaging 21.4 points, 6.3 assists and six rebounds per game.

On Monday, Detroit hosts Oklahoma City, who Cunningham had some success against last year. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy hit 50% of his three-point attempts (6-for-12) in two games against OKC last season. Over the last three games, the Thunder have allowed opponents to hit 42.1% of their three-point attempts, so Cunningham should have the green light to let them fly.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Raptors forward Scottie Barnes ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel). Against Chicago on Sunday, Barnes scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists. Barnes' best game against the Bulls last season came on February 3, when he scored 21 points with eight rebounds, so he'll be expected to produce when Toronto plays at Chicago again on Monday.

Barnes has become a crucial part of the Raptors' offense and holds a 21.2% usage rate this year. He also has the third-highest assist percentage (23.9%) among all Raptors that have played more than 200 minutes in 2022. Overall this season, he is averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists per game.

