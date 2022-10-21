After just two NBA games on Thursday, we have close to a full slate on Friday with 11 games on the schedule. That means there's a robust NBA DFS player pool and no shortage of elite options. Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic are all in action, but it would be impossible to roster them all on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings due to salary cap restrictions. Even if you wanted to utilize two of those four as NBA DFS picks, you would still need to find more economical options to balance your lineup.

One of those players could be Isaiah Hartenstein of the Knicks. He logged a game-high of 40 minutes in the season opener, producing 16 points, eight boards and four assists. He's always been an efficient big man in limited minutes, but if he's getting 25-plus minutes of court time, then he's definitely someone to consider for daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Before making any NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Thursday, he highlighted Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Antetokounmpo produced 21 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks to return 58.75 points on DraftKings and 59.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, October 21

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, who is listed at $8,700 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. Though just one game, DeRozan is the NBA's leading scorer as he put up 37 points in the Bulls' season-opening win over Miami. He also added nine assists and six rebounds, with the nine dimes just one off his career-high in a Bulls uniform.

DeRozan got to the line 11 times in that game which has been his calling card for years and is an easy source of points for him. He was ultra-aggressive with Chicago missing second-leading scorer, Zach LaVine (knee), and LaVine will also miss Friday's game, putting more on the shoulders of DeRozan again. He has a tasty matchup tonight against the Wizards, and DeRozan averaged 25 points, seven rebounds and 5.7 assists versus Washington last year, with a total of 23 trips to the charity stripe across three contests.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton ($7,900 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). Haliburton nearly doubled his career scoring average by dropping 26 points in the season opener, to go along with seven assists and four rebounds.

Haliburton is an elite shooter who could challenge for the 50-40-90 club, and he knocked down 3-of-6 three-pointers in the opener. He has increased his numbers across the board since being traded from Sacramento last year, and he has a great opportunity to build upon those numbers on Friday. Indiana takes on the Spurs who allowed 129 points in their season opener, which was the second-most any NBA team allowed in its first game this season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, October 21

