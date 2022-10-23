The Utah Jazz may be one of the league's most surprising 2-0 teams, and on Sunday, they put their undefeated record on the line against an impressive New Orleans Pelicans side that is also off to a 2-0 start. New Orleans has four players all averaging at least 20 points through the first couple of games in Brandon Ingram (28 points per game), Jonas Valanciunas (22.5), CJ McCollum (21), and Zion Williamson (20.5). The Jazz may be undefeated, but they've given up 114 points per game, so perhaps one or more Pelicans are solid options for your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday.

Utah's Jordan Clarkson has done well transitioning from the sixth-man role that he has had for the last five seasons into a full-time starter. He could be a top name in the NBA DFS player pool on Sunday, as he is shooting 50% from the field this season, and has a career field goal percentage of 50.3% against the Pelicans. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Saturday, he highlighted Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Antetokounmpo scored 44 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to return 64 points on DraftKings and 58.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, October 23

For Sunday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who is listed at $8,600 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. The new Cavalier has scored at least 30 points in each of his first two games this season. On Saturday against Chicago, he dropped 32 points to go with nine rebounds, eight assists and a steal.

On Sunday, Cleveland gets back to work at home against Washington, which is off to a solid 2-0 start, but was a friendly matchup for Mitchell last season. In two games with the Jazz against the Wizards in 2021-22, Mitchell averaged 30 points, 4.5 assists and hit 38% of his 3-point attempts. While the season is still very young, Mitchell has stepped right in as the featured scoring option in the Cavs' offense, and has commanded a 34.7% usage rate through his first two games.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns point guard Chris Paul ($6,900 on DraftKings, $7,400 on FanDuel). Paul scored 10 points and dished out 12 assists with five steals in Friday's loss to Portland. On Sunday, Paul takes on his former team in the Los Angeles Clippers, and in three games against them last season, he averaged 13.3 points, 10.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds.

Last season, Paul was at his most efficient in Sunday starts. In eight such games in 2021-22, he shot 53.7% from the field and averaged 10.9 assists per game despite playing just 29.7 minutes per start, his lowest mark among all days. Throughout his career, Paul's true shooting percentage (58.4%) was its highest on one day of rest, as he has had ahead of Sunday's matchup. Through their first two games, the Clippers have allowed opponents to average 23.5 assists (13th in NBA), and nine steals (22nd), which plays favorably into Paul's skill set.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, October 23

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.