The Detroit Pistons only won 23 games last season, and in the first games of back-to-back matchups, they were just 3-9. Three games into this year, Detroit's worst loss came in the first of consecutive games, when it fell 130-106 to the New York Knicks last Friday. The Pistons play the first of another back-to-back on Tuesday at Washington, so should you favor Wizards players when building your NBA DFS lineups?

Bradley Beal is always an option for tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, but he may not be the best value from Washington in the NBA DFS player pool. Kyle Kuzma is second on the team in points per game (19.7) and rebounds per game (7.0), and last season he averaged 23.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games against Detroit. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, he highlighted Spurs swingman Devin Vassell as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Vassell scored a team-high 23 points and made 5-of-10 three-point attempts with nine rebounds and seven assists to return 48.75 points on DraftKings and 46.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, October 25

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who is listed at $11,100 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. Doncic scored 32 points in his last start against Memphis on Saturday, and also finished with 10 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He opened the season with a 35-point performance against Phoenix last Wednesday.

When Dallas faces New Orleans on Tuesday, Doncic should be poised for a big game after having the last two nights off. On two days of rest last season, Doncic averaged 29.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists while playing 36.7 minutes per game. The Pelicans come into the matchup a little banged up, and that could mean trouble because in four games against New Orleans last season, Doncic averaged 30.8 points and shot 48.9 percent from the field.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns point guard Chris Paul ($7,000 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel). Paul scored seven points in his last start against the Clippers on Sunday, but filled the stat sheet with 11 assists, eight rebounds, a steal and a block. Although his point totals have been on the low side to start the year, he has been looking for scoring opportunities and took 11 shots in each of his last two starts.

Paul could see an increase in scoring on Tuesday at home against Golden State. In four games against the Warriors last season, he averaged 15.8 points and shot 54.5 percent. Through three games, the Warriors have allowed an average of 26.28 points to the point guard position, which puts them just outside the bottom-10 team defenses in that category. Where Paul could pad his Fantasy value is on defense, as point guards average 2.56 steals per game against Golden State, fifth-most in the NBA.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, October 25

