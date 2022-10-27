The Brooklyn Nets are one of two teams in the midst of a back-to-back scenario on Thursday's NBA slate, when they play their second game in as many nights against the Dallas Mavericks. Kevin Durant scored 33 points in a loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday, but what can daily Fantasy basketball players expect from him for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday? In the second game of back-to-backs last season, Durant still averaged 28 points in eight games. But that mark, as well as his field goal and three-point percentages were lower than any in other intervals between games.

Miami is the other team playing in the second of consecutive games, and while Durant seems to hold less than his usual value on no rest, Heat star Jimmy Butler plays above expectation. Butler could be a top option in the NBA DFS player pool, as he shot 50 percent from the field and averaged 22 points, six rebounds and 5.8 assists in the eight games he played on tight turnarounds last season. Before you make your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Spurs guard Josh Richardson as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: In his first start of the season, Richardson scored 11 points and had 10 assists with three rebounds and two steals to return 38.75 points on DraftKings and 38.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, October 27

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, who is listed at $10,200 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. Morant has been shot out of a cannon this season, and in his last start on Monday, he scored 38 points, with eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a win against the Nets. Through four starts in 2022, Morant has averaged 35.3 points, seven assists and has hit 60 percent of his three-pointers.

On Thursday, the Grizzlies are at Sacramento, and Morant's career numbers against the Kings are surprisingly a bit behind his averages against other opponents (17.3 points, 7.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds). He has a great shot to improve those figures on Thursday, as the Kings have given up the seventh-most points per game (118.7) this season. In his two road starts this year, Morant has averaged 34.5 points and six assists.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat G/F Caleb Martin ($4,600 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). In Miami's 119-98 win against Portland on Wednesday night, Martin scored 16 points on a 7-for-8 shooting night and also finished with eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. For the season, he has shot 46.9 percent from the field and averaged 8.8 points and six rebounds per game.

The Heat are on the West Coast as well to play the Golden State Warriors. Martin played in two games against the Warriors last season with one start, and averaged 9.5 points with 5.5 rebounds but shot 53.3 percent in those appearances. Last year, Martin's best splits came in the second games of back-to-backs, and he scored 10.5 points, hit 55.7 percent of his three-pointers and grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game.

