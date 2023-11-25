Multiple teams will be playing in the second leg of a back-to-back during Saturday's NBA schedule, including the Miami Heat. They led New York by 21 points on Friday night before blowing the lead in the fourth quarter, scoring just 11 points in the final frame. Center Bam Adebayo posted a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while small forward Jimmy Butler had a team-high 23 points. Adebayo is averaging a double-double this season, making him a popular NBA DFS pick.

Butler has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games, creating a potential NBA DFS stack with Adebayo.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Haliburton had 26 points, 10 assists and two rebounds, returning 47 points on DraftKings and 42.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, November 25

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Wizards power forward Kyle Kuzma, who is listed at $8,400 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Washington relies heavily on Kuzma to do a large chunk of its scoring, as he is averaging 23.6 points per game, which is six points better than the team's second-leading scorer. He has scored at least 22 points in three straight games, posting two double-doubles during that stretch.

Kuzma has a high ceiling to go along with his consistency, scoring more than 30 points on two occasions this season. He also fills up the stat sheet in other categories, averaging 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.67 blocks per game. Kuzma finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists against Atlanta three weeks ago.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Kuzma with point guard Tyus Jones ($5,600 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel). The veteran is coming off his best performance of the season, posting 22 points on 9 of 14 shooting in a loss to Milwaukee on Friday night. Jones also grabbed seven rebounds and seven assists to finish with huge numbers in NBA DFS contests.

He has started every game for the Wizards this season, averaging a career-high 27.5 minutes per contest. Jones is shooting a career-high 50.7% from the floor while averaging less than one turnover per game, providing value to NBA DFS lineups. The 27-year-old has a favorable matchup against a Hawks defense that is No. 27 in the NBA, allowing 122.6 points per contest. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, November 25

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.