The Boston Celtics had eight players finish in double figures during their 155-104 win over Indiana on Wednesday, creating multiple NBA DFS stacks. Boston is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2009-10, with its point total increasing each game. Star Jayson Tatum has scored 30 points in three of his four games for an offense that is averaging a league-high 127 points per game. He is facing Brooklyn on Saturday night, and he is one of the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Some of the other stars in action on Saturday include Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Lakers forward LeBron James and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Brogdon had 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, returning 54.25 points on DraftKings and 52.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, November 4

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Pacers center Myles Turner, who is listed at $6,700 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. Turner has already recorded a pair of double-doubles this season, and he is coming off a season-best 29 points against Cleveland on Friday night. He is averaging 17.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Turner has also been stretching the floor for the league's fifth-ranked offense, knocking down multiple 3-pointers on Monday against Chicago. The 27-year-old plays in a balanced offense, but he ranks third on the roster in minutes per game (27.4), which boosts his Fantasy production. He draws a favorable matchup against Charlotte on Saturday, as the Hornets are No. 27 in the NBA in points allowed per game (120.5).

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter ($5,100 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel). Huerter got off to a slow start this season, scoring a combined seven points in his first two games. He has bounced back with a pair of double-digit outings, suggesting that he could be nearing his regular-season form from last year.

The fifth-year guard played a season-high 37 minutes against the Lakers on Sunday, totaling 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He added 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal at Golden State on Wednesday, finishing third on the team in shot attempts. His increased volume is a good sign heading into Saturday's game against a Houston defense that is No. 22 in points allowed per game (116.8). See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, November 4

