The Memphis Grizzlies have lost a pair of close games to open the 2023-24 NBA season, including a 108-104 setback against Denver on Friday night. They are playing without star guard Ja Morant (suspension) and center Steven Adams (knee), so they need other players to step up. Guard Desmond Bane is averaging 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, returning big numbers in NBA DFS lineups in the season opener against New Orleans. Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss to Denver on Friday, and he has a favorable matchup on Saturday.

Memphis is facing Washington, which allowed 143 points in a blowout loss to Indiana on Wednesday.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Mobley had 14 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, returning 41.75 points on DraftKings and 40.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, October 28

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Suns forward Kevin Durant, who is listed at $9,700 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. Phoenix is playing without guard Bradley Beal (back), while guard Devin Booker (foot) is doubtful. Durant was forced to step up with both of them sidelined on Thursday, scoring 39 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 39 minutes.

It was a huge improvement from his 18-point, 10-rebound performance in Tuesday's season opener against Golden State. The Suns are returning to Phoenix for their first home game of the season, and Durant is going to be asked to put up big numbers again. He is a pricy option in the NBA DFS player pool, but his expected volume makes him too profitable to stay away from.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Durant with guard Jordan Goodwin ($4,400 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel). Goodwin is another player benefiting from Phoenix' early-season injury woes, with the third-year guard playing 30 minutes against the Lakers on Thursday after playing just 14 against the Warriors on Tuesday. He made the most of his opportunity, scoring 14 points, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out two assists and swiping two steals in an all-around effort.

Goodwin sparked the team's second unit with seven points in the first quarter of that game, and he finished with a whopping 15 field-goal attempts. The Suns need someone to fill the void left by Booker and Beal, and Goodwin should continue to be a solid contributor behind veteran Eric Gordon. Phoenix is facing a Utah defense that has allowed at least 118 points in both games this season, making this a favorable matchup for Durant and Goodwin. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, October 28

