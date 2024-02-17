The most loaded NBA DFS player pool of the season has arrived, with the 2024 NBA All-Star Game taking place on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. The top players in the world will compete in the East vs. West matchup in Indianapolis, including proven stars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. With so many players on each squad, there will be limited playing time for everyone. This makes it trickier to create a winning NBA DFS strategy than normal, which is where NBA DFS advice comes into play.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown came off the bench last year, finishing with 35 points on 16 of 27 shooting.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Jazz guard Keyonte George as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: George had 33 points, six assists, three steals and two rebounds, returning 54 points on DraftKings and 51.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure turned his attention to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for the 2024 All-Star Game on Sunday

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who is listed at $8,000 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel. Tatum led all players in minutes (35) and points (55) in last year's All-Star Game, shooting 22 of 31 from the floor. He has been red-hot in February, averaging 28.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Tatum has dished out at least nine assists in two of his last three games, including an all-around performance against the Nets on Wednesday. He finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and nine dimes, despite playing less than 30 minutes for the first time since Jan. 11. That will leave him fresh for another heavy workload in the All-Star Game, where he thrived last season.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards ($4,000 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Edwards only played 17 minutes off the bench in last year's All-Star Game, but he still chipped in 12 points, three rebounds and an assist on 6 of 8 shooting. He has led Minnesota to a four-game winning streak over the past week, pouring in 34 points on 12 of 21 shooting against Portland on Thursday.

Edwards is averaging 32.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals during the winning streak, giving him momentum heading into the All-Star Game. He is also one of the younger players on the Western Conference roster.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for the All-Star Game

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in the All-Star Game.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday's All-Star Game? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.