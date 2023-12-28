The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) have the best record in the Western Conference at this point of the season, catapulted by a 12-1 mark at home. Much of that winning has come from a stout defensive effort, allowing an NBA-low 107.3 points per game, including holding their opponents to fewer than 100 points in two of their last four home contests. Minnesota hosts the Dallas Mavericks, who are averaging the second most ppg in the Western Conference, so how will this matchup of offense vs. defense fare for those making NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Should daily Fantasy basketball players think twice about using Dallas options like Luka Doncic or Tim Hardaway Jr. in NBA DFS picks? With eight games on the NBA slate and options such as Nikola Jokic, Tyrese Haliburton and Victor Wembanyama in the NBA DFS player pool, how should you form an NBA DFS strategy? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Siakam had 22 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and a steal, returning 47.5 points on DraftKings and 44.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, December 28

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bulls center Andre Drummond, who is listed at $7,500 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. Drummond often capitalizes on his opportunities to play extended minutes. The 30-year-old center had 24 points and 25 rebounds over 39 minutes in a 118-113 win over the Hawks on Tuesday, playing a larger role with starting center Nikola Vucevic (groin) out. Vucevic and second-leading scorer Zach LaVine (foot) remain out on Thursday.

Drummond averaged 14.3 points and 12 rebounds in the four games he played at least 20 minutes last season, and the year before, he averaged 13.1 points and 18.8 rebounds per game over the eight games he played at least 30 minutes. The Bulls play the Pacers, who play the second-fastest pace in the NBA this season, which could mean another huge rebounding total for the 12-year NBA veteran.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Drummond with forward DeMar DeRozan ($8,300 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel). DeRozan had 25 points and six assists against the Hawks on Tuesday. He's averaging 23.9 ppg over 12 games in December while playing at least 40 minutes in four of his last seven contests.

The six-time All-Star is averaging 23.3 ppg over his last four contests against the Pacers. The Bulls have won four of their last five games as DeRozan leads Chicago in scoring at 22.4 ppg. With Chicago currently battling injury woes and going against the run-and-gun Pacers, McClure loves a Drummond and DeRozan stack for Thursday NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

