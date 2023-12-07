The 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals take place on Thursday, and as would be expected in the semifinals of what the NBA hopes becomes an annual, highly-anticipated tournament, the NBA DFS player pool is filled with some of the top options in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson include the options daily Fantasy basketball players will be able to add to NBA DFS lineups.

The Milwaukee Bucks play the Indiana Pacers at 5 p.m. ET followed by the Los Angeles Lakers against the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET from Las Vegas. The Eastern Conference game has a 26-point higher over/under (257 points) according to the latest odds on the SportsLine consensus, so should you stack players on the Bucks and Pacers as a part of your NBA DFS strategy? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Bane had 49 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal, returning 75 points on DraftKings and 74.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, December 7

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Milwaukee Bucks power forward/center Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $11,000 on DraftKings and $12,100 on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo had 35 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals against the Knicks on Tuesday, reaching 30 points for the fifth time in his last six games. He is averaging 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season after averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists last year.

The Bucks play at the sixth-fastest pace in the NBA with the Pacers playing at the fastest pace in the league. Antetokounmpo is at his best in the fast break rather than playing in the half court, and with an over/under at 257 points, expect lots of offense and shots, which should lead to a huge performance for Antetokounmpo to justify his high price tag.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pelicans shooting guard/small forward Brandon Ingram ($8,000 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). Ingram had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists against the Kings on Tuesday. He is averaging 23.7 points per game this season.

Ingram is averaging 27.8 points over his last four games against the Lakers, his former team. The 26-year-old averaged a career-high of 24.7 points last year as he's emerged as one of the most reliable scorers in the NBA over the last few seasons. He isn't cheap, but his price tag isn't as high as some of the other superstars in this matchup, and Ingram could easily keep up with higher-priced players in Thursday's NBA DFS player pool. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, December 7

