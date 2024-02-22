After a full week off of competitive play following the NBA All-Star break, nearly the entire NBA takes the court on Thursday with 24 of 30 teams in action. The NBA DFS player pool will be packed with elite options to consider when making NBA DFS picks. LeBron James (ankle) is out, but besides him, veteran superstars who may have been dealing with some nagging injuries before the All-Star break will likely return refreshed, so how should that affect your NBA DFS strategy?

Top options in the NBA DFS player pool such as Luka Doncic (nose) and Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) are both probable after some time off. But with 80% of the NBA in action on Thursday, there will be a variety of different ways to approach NBA DFS lineups.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On the Thursday before the NBA All-Star break, McClure highlighted Jazz guard Keyonte George as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: George had 33 points, two rebounds, six assists and three steals, returning 54 points on DraftKings and 51.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, February 22

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is listed at $11,600 on DraftKings and $12,100 on FanDuel. Jokic is having another MVP-caliber season, posting 26.1 points with 12 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest. The 6-foot-11 center is fourth in the NBA in rebounds and assists this season, and a rested Jokic will likely be a dangerous Jokic on Thursday night.

Jokic is averaging the second-most rebounds over his eight-year career while averaging at least 26 points for the third time in the last four seasons. The six-time All-Star is about as safe of a play as there is on a nightly basis for NBA DFS lineups due to his ability to contribute in every aspect of the game offensively. The Nuggets play the Wizards, who are allowing the most points in the NBA (123.9 ppg). The two-time NBA MVP had 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in his first meeting of the year against Washington and is averaging 38.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists over his last three games against the Wizards.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin ($4,500 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel). Mathurin is averaging 14.1 points per game and had a huge outburst against the Kings with 31 points on Feb. 2 shortly before the All-Star break. Starting small forward Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is out and is averaging 12.6 points over 27.1 minutes this season. Mathurin could take his place in the starting lineup but at minimum will receive increased minutes and scoring opportunities with Nesmith out.

Mathurin is averaging 14.9 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists over 26.5 minutes as a starter compared to 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists over 25.1 minutes off the bench. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has shown the ability to produce both as a starter and a reserve and finds himself in a great matchup on Thursday. The Pacers play the Pistons, and the 21-year-old scored 30 points against Detroit earlier in the year. The Pistons are allowing 122 ppg, the fourth-most in the NBA, as Mathurin could become a steal for NBA DFS lineups at his price tag on Thursday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, February 22

