The NBA Trade Deadline is always one of the most chaotic days for daily Fantasy basketball players, and throughout the day, you'll want to keep an eye on the latest news on who is being moved. The NBA DFS player pool will be significantly impacted throughout the afternoon as players are dealt, but with all that movement comes opportunity. Teams that are more active with trades on Thursday will have shorter benches, which could provide value to some cheaper NBA DFS picks. Daily Fantasy basketball players will certainly want to factor that into their NBA DFS strategy.

Adding some under-the-radar values that could outperform their price tags on Thursday also leaves the door open to add star players into NBA DFS lineups. With options such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant in the NBA DFS player pool, which stars should you include in NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Kings guard Malik Monk as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Monk had 23 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks, returning 50.25 points on DraftKings and 49 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, February 8

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (probable, broke nose), who is listed at $12,000 on DraftKings and $12,800 on FanDuel. Doncic had 35 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists in a 119-107 win over the Nets on Tuesday. He's scored at least 35 points in three of his last four games and is averaging 40 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists over his last six contests.

The Mavericks are playing a depleted Knicks team that will also be without its top defender in OG Anunoby (elbow). Doncic has been known to put on a show at Madison Square Garden throughout his career, including scoring 30 points with eight rebounds and seven assists in his last contest in the World's Most Famous Arena. More recent to that, Doncic had 60 points with 21 rebounds and 10 assists against New York on Dec. 27, 2022, and McClure expects another huge performance from Doncic against the Knicks.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Knicks guard Miles McBride ($4,100 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel). McBride is averaging 12.7 points and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes over his last three games. The 23-year-old will likely see more than 30 minutes on Thursday.

The Knicks will be without nearly half of their roster due to injuries and trades on Thursday. Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) remain out, and Jalen Brunson is questionable after spraining his ankle on Tuesday. It wouldn't be a surprise for the Knicks to rest Brunson for at least one game after suffering the injury, and McBride will take on a huge role without Brunson on the floor. The Knicks traded away Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier and Malachi Flynn on Thursday, so the bench will be baren and McBride will need to play significant minutes. He could easily provide value at his price point for NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, February 8

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.