With no Thursday Night Football competition for television ratings, the NBA is breaking out some of its biggest stars and marquee teams over a two-game slate on Thursday. The San Antonio Spurs host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 pm. ET, followed by the Golden State Warriors hosting the defending champion Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET. The NBA DFS player pool may be limited, but it will feature stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Victor Wembanyama, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Nikola Jokic to consider when forming NBA DFS lineups.

Daily Fantasy basketball players won't be able to include all these stars in NBA DFS lineups, so how do you choose which to feature in NBA DFS picks and which ones to leave behind and hope you don't regret that at the end of the evening? The Nuggets and Warriors meet for the third time this season with Denver winning the first two contests with Jokic averaging 30.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per contest, so is he a must-roster in NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Mitchell had 22 points, three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals, returning 40.75 points on DraftKings and 41.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, January 4

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks power forward/center Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $12,000 on DraftKings and $12,100 on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo ranks in the top 25 in the NBA in scoring (30.8 points per game, fourth), rebounding (11.3 per game, sixth) and assists (5.8 per game, 24th). His 60.6 shooting percentage is sixth in the NBA as he's an integral part of everything the Milwaukee offense does. He has the third-highest usage rate in the NBA, behind only Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic.

The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 31.3 ppg over his last seven contests with six double-doubles over that span. Antetokounmpo comes with a hefty price tag but is in a position for a huge performance against the Spurs. San Antonio is allowing the fourth-most ppg this season, including at least 130 points in four of its last six games. Antetokounmpo had 16 assists in his most recent game against the Spurs, so whether it comes from scoring, rebounding or assists (most likely a strong combination of all three), McClure expects a huge performance from Antetokounmpo to carry NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Spurs guard Devin Vassell ($6,700 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel). Vassell has scored at least 22 points in three of his last five games. He's second the Spurs in scoring at 18.1 ppg and has played at least 30 minutes in 14 straight games.

This matchup against the Bucks pins two of the fastest teams in the NBA going head-to-head. The Spurs play at the third-fastest pace, while the Bucks play at the fourth-fastest pace. This should lead to ample opportunities for NBA DFS production from options on both sides, which is why McClure is a fan of selecting players from this matchup with only two games on Thursday. The Bucks vs. Spurs have an over/under of 247.5 points, which is 12 points higher than Nuggets vs. Warriors. The Bucks allowed 142 points to the Pacers, who play at the second-fastest pace in the NBA, on Wednesday, leaving Vassell with an opportunity to thrive and outperform his NBA DFS price tags. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, January 4

