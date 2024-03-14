Two of the most exciting point guards in the NBA go head to head on Thursday when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are the league's top two scorers with Doncic averaging 34.3 points per game, followed by Gilgeous-Alexander at 31.1 ppg. These two highlight a limited NBA DFS player pool, so should you find ways to fit them into NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? The opportunity to go against another great often brings the best out of elite players, so how should you factor that into forming an NBA DFS strategy?

In order to include either or both in NBA DFS picks, daily Fantasy basketball players will need to find some cheaper values in Thursday's NBA DFS player pool. The Mavericks vs. Thunder has the highest total at 235.5 points, so can a deeper look into this contest also provide values for NBA DFS lineups? Cason Wallace, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, had 11 points on Tuesday after scoring a career-high 22 points against the Grizzlies on Sunday, so should you consider him at a lower price tag? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Wizards forward/center Kyle Kuzma as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Kuzma had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists, returning 40.75 points on DraftKings and 38.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, March 14

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, who is listed at $8,400 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. Irving had 23 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in a 109-99 win over the Warriors on Wednesday. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 25.2 ppg this season and has averaged 23.5 ppg over his 13-year career. Irving has scored at least 23 points in three of his last five games entering Thursday.

The Mavs play OKC in one of the marquee matchups of Thursday's six-game schedule. The Thunder are coming off a Tuesday loss to the Pacers, and Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and 12 assists in the contest. Irving had 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists against the Thunder in their first meeting of the season as he's scored at least 25 points in three of his last four games against Oklahoma City.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Rockets guard Fred VanVleet ($8,300 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel). VanVleet had 21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in a Tuesday win over the Spurs. He's averaging 20.2 points and 9.2 assists over six games in March. VanVleet is averaging a career-high eight assists per game this season as he's taken control of the Houston offense as the primary facilitator.

He'll need to take on a more aggressive scoring role with Alperen Sengun (ankle) out. Sengun leads Houston in scoring (21.1 ppg), leaving VanVleet as the second-best healthy scorer in Houston. The Rockets play the Wizards, who have the worst scoring defense (123.7 ppg), and Washington also plays at the league's fastest pace, which will likely generate more possessions for Houston. VanVleet is averaging 26.5 points and eight assists over his last two games against the Wizards. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, March 14

