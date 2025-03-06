Many who were outraged focused on the longterm ramifications of Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers with a young star in his prime on the move, however, the immediate impact has the Lakers with a legitimate shot at winning an NBA title. The Lakers are 8-2 and have won seven straight games (six with Doncic in the lineup) since he made his Lakers debut, and the duo of Doncic and LeBron James has starred in the NBA DFS player pool nightly. Both are probable for Thursday heading into a high-profile matchup against the New York Knicks.

The Knicks have their own top NBA DFS picks such as Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, so who from this matchup should you include in daily Fantasy basketball lineups? With six games on Thursday's NBA schedule, who are under-the-radar plays from other matchups to include in your Thursday NBA DFS strategy? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Celtics guard Payton Pritchard as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Pritchard had 43 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, returning 69.5 points on DraftKings and 62.5 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, March 6

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Lakers point guard Doncic, who is listed at $11,200 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel. Doncic is averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists over his first nine games in Los Angeles. It took a few games for Doncic to build chemistry with his new teammates, but the 26-year-old superstar has scored at least 29 points in three straight games and is coming off 30 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists in a Tuesday win over the Pelicans.

Although the Knicks are 40-21 this season, they've struggled against the NBA elite, and the Lakers are playing themselves into that category lately. The Lakers are tied for the second-best record in the Western Conference and are coming off their best scoring total since adding Doncic. The five-time All-Star has scored at least 30 points in four straight games against the Knicks, including a 60-point performance last season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering 76ers power forward/center Guerschon Yabusele ($5,100 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel). Yabusele had 18 points and seven rebounds in a 126-112 loss for the shorthanded 76ers against the Timberwolves on Tuesday. The 76ers remain without top scorers with Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (back) both out, while Paul George (groin) is questionable.

Yabusele, a 29-year-old who signed with the 76ers after a strong performance with the French National Team in the Olympics, is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over 26.6 minutes this season. He played 36 minutes on Tuesday, his second straight game with at least 35 minutes, and Yabusele is averaging 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in 23 games when playing at least 30 minutes this season. McClure projects him to outperform his price for Thursday NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, March 6

