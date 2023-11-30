The 2023-24 NBA season continues on Thursday, and daily Fantasy basketball players will be treated to a nine-game slate that features three games where the total is at 233 or higher. The Hawks vs. Spurs matchups is likely to be of particular interest to the NBA DFS community, with the total currently at 247, and options like Trae Young and Victor Wembanyama available. Those two stars are likely to be among the most heavily rostered talents in the NBA DFS player pool on Thursday, but are they worth adding to your NBA DFS lineups given their likely exposure for other players?

Pacers vs. Heat also has a high total, with the over/under at 239.5 points, and Tyrese Haliburton has put up at least 40 points in every game but one that he's played so far this season.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Bane had 19 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals, returning 45.25 points on DraftKings and 45.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, November 30

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is listed at $4,900 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Minnesota is the unexpected best in the West and is likely to be without former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards (hip) on Thursday, with his status listed as doubtful.

That thrusts Alexander-Walker into the starting lineup, and the 25-year-old has proven himself to be a capable scorer when given the opportunity. He's averaged 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per 36 minutes in his career and has averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his career as a starter.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat forward/center Bam Adebayo ($9,500 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel). The two-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive team selection is having a career year thus far, averaging 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

The 26-year-old has had a 20-10 double-double in each of his last four games and is coming off a season-high 31 points against the Bucks on Tuesday. He's had a double-double in 10 of the last 12 games that he's played and has scored at least 18 points in every contest this season. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, November 30

