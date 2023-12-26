With many of the NBA's best playing on Christmas Day, Tuesday's NBA DFS player pool may appear more wide open than any other day this season with a heavy nine-game slate yet with many of the most popular options not playing. Without as many of the NBA elite playing on Tuesday, daily Fantasy basketball players will use a variety of different approaches when forming an NBA DFS strategy. The Pacers lead the NBA in scoring (126.5 points per game), so should you utilize Indiana options such as Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner in NBA DFS lineups against the Rockets?

Kings power forward/center Domantas Sabonis is coming off back-to-back triple-doubles. He also has three triple-doubles over his last four games, so should you utilize Sabonis in NBA DFS lineups as the Kings play the Trail Blazers on Tuesday? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Doncic had 50 points, six rebounds, 15 assists, three blocks and four steals, returning 97.5 points on DraftKings and 96.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, December 26

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, who is listed at $8,200 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. DeRozan has scored 21 points in back-to-back games and has scored at least 21 points in five of his last six contests. The six-time All-Star is averaging 22.3 points per game this season, including 23.8 ppg over 11 games in December,

The Bulls play the Hawks, who have allowed at least 120 points in each of their last five games. Atlanta is allowing 122.9 ppg this season, the fourth-most in the NBA. The 34-year-old leads Chicago in scoring this season, putting himself in a prime position to capitalize against a weak Atlanta defense. DeRozan has shot at least 60% from the field in three of his last five games, and teams are shooting 50.2% against the Hawks this season, the second-highest shooting percentage against in the NBA.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie ($6,900 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel). Dinwiddie is averaging 14.4 points, four rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He's been excelling in a facilitating role lately for Brooklyn, averaging 7.6 assists over his last nine contests.

The Nets play the Pistons, who have yet to snap their 26-game losing streak. Another loss for Detroit on Tuesday would result in the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history. The Nets defeated the Pistons, 126-115, on Saturday as Detroit became one of three teams in NBA history to have a 26-game singe-season losing streak. Dinwiddie had 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds in that game, and McClure likes the 30-year-old to have another solid showing for Tuesday NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

