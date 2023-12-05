The quarterfinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament continue on Tuesday when the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks, and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns in the only two games on the day's NBA schedule. The NBA DFS player pool is filled with stars in these matchups, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jalen Brunson. Daily Fantasy basketball players will have to pick and choose which stars to include in NBA DFS lineups, so how should you form an NBA DFS strategy for these quarterfinal games?

The Lakers went 4-0 in the group stage and had the best point differential (+18.5) of any team in the in-season tournament. Compared to their 12-9 overall record, it certainly seems the Lakers are taking the in-season tournament seriously and putting a little more focus on those contests. How should you factor that into forming an NBA DFS strategy? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Pelicans shooting guard/small forward Brandon Ingram as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Ingram had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists, returning 51.5 points on DraftKings and 49.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, December 5

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Lakers forward James, who is listed at $9,600 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. James is one of the most competitive players in the league with a close eye on legacy and NBA history. With this being the inaugural in-season tournament, it's no surprise James has the Lakers playing with a different focus and intensity during these games. James wants to win and he could see a postseason-like increase in his minutes and usage on Tuesday, despite it being a regular-season game for the standings.

The Lakers defeated the Suns, 122-119, in their first meeting of the year, which also happened to be a part of the in-season tournament. James had 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes. James reached 30 points in two of four in-season tournament games and is averaging 24.4 points per game overall this season. The four-time NBA MVP averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists over 38.7 minutes in 16 playoff games last year, and McClure expects a similar boost in production from James on Tuesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Knicks point guard Brunson ($8,500 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel). Brunson is two games removed from scoring 42 points with eight assists against the Pistons on Thursday. He followed that with 22 points and eight assists on Friday against the Raptors as the sixth-year guard is averaging a career-best 24.9 points per game this year.

Brunson had a huge game against the Bucks earlier in the season, scoring 45 points in an in-season tournament contest. It was his second straight 40-point game against Milwaukee after scoring 44 points in their final meeting last year. The Bucks are allowing the seventh-most points per game (118.1), but their No. 3 scoring offense and fifth-fastest pace in the NBA has brought them to 14-6 overall. Brunson can keep up in fast-paced games, so McClure likes using Brunson in NBA DFS picks for this matchup. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, December 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.