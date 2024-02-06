The Memphis Grizzlies seemingly can't catch a break when it comes to injuries. They are already out three key players for an extended period, and now Jaren Jackson Jr. (hip) is doubtful for Tuesday. The Grizzlies could be without their top four scorers in Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger) and Jackson. But for keen daily Fantasy basketball players, this is an opportunity to find some value from the Grizzlies' lineup when making NBA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

The Grizzlies have a tough matchup against the Knicks, who have the second-best scoring defense (109.3 points per game), but they'll still score points. Scotty Pippen Jr. had 19 points in a Sunday loss to the Celtics, so could he outperform his NBA DFS price tag on Tuesday? The seven-game NBA slate includes options such as Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the NBA DFS player pool, so if you want to include those studs, daily Fantasy basketball players have to find under-the-radar options as well.

On Monday, Brandon Miller as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Miller had 33 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals, returning 52 points on DraftKings and 52.3 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, February 6

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who is listed at $9,000 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. Sengun has five straight double-doubles and nine double-doubles over his last 10 contests. The 6-foot-11 Sengun is averaging 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season, including scoring at least 30 points in three of his last nine games.

The Rockets play the Pacers, who are 27th in the NBA in rebounding, including allowing the 11th most offensive rebounds. Indiana allows the most points in the paint (59.9 ppg) in the league, which should favor Sengun, who does most of his scoring near the basket. The 21-year-old had 30 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and four steals on Dec. 26 against the Pacers, and McClure expects another huge performance from the big man on Tuesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Knicks power forward/center Precious Achiuwa ($5,800 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel). Achiuwa had 10 points, eight rebounds and a block over 42 minutes in a 113-105 loss to the Lakers on Saturday. With OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) out, Achiuwa is averaging 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while playing at least 40 minutes and will likely play an expanded role again on Tuesday.

The Knicks play the Grizzlies, who are coming off a 40-point loss to the Celtics for their fifth straight defeat. The Grizzlies are allowing 126 ppg over their last two games as they are riddled with injuries, and that situation just keeps getting worse. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is known for playing his starters huge minutes, and now that Achiuwa has cracked that starting lineup due to New York's injury woes, he could easily play another 40 minutes on Tuesday and outperform his price tag for NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, February 6

