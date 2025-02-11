The Knicks had two full days off following their most lopsided loss of the season in a 131-104 defeat against the Celtics on Saturday night. The Knicks entered that contest 6-1 over their prior seven games while scoring more than 120 points in five of the seven contests, so what version of New York can daily Fantasy basketball players expect when looking over viable Knicks in the NBA DFS player pool such as Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart? Brunson has at least 28 points in four of his last five games while averaging 8.4 assists over that span, and with only four games on Tuesday's NBA schedule, he's likely to be a popular option for NBA DFS picks.

Tonight, the Knicks play Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers, and Brunson has scored at least 26 points in all seven games with New York against Indiana, so is he a must-include for Tuesday NBA DFS lineups? Despite there being only four games, there are strong guards to consider from the NBA DFS player pool such as Ja Morant, Cade Cunningham and Tyrese Maxey when forming an NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, February 11

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Suns forward/center Kevin Durant, who is listed at $9,000 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. Durant is set to play in his 15th All-Star Game in his 17th NBA season this weekend as the 36-year-old is still an elite scorer in the league. Durant is seventh in the NBA in scoring at 26.9 points per game. He's averaged at least 25 ppg every year outside of his rookie season and makes his on-court return to Phoenix after speculation of being moved at the NBA Trade Deadline.

Durant hasn't played since Feb. 3, so his body should feel rested. He's off the injury report after missing the previous three games with a sprained ankle, and despite being mentioned in trade rumors, reports indicated he preferred staying in Phoenix over other possible relocations. The Suns are currently 26-26 with the 11th-best record in the Western Conference heading into a matchup against the Grizzlies, who have the 22nd-ranked scoring defense in the league. The Suns need to start winning to improve their postseason outlook, and that could begin with a rested Durant on Tuesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley ($6,100 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel). Quickley had 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes in a 94-87 loss to the Rockets on Sunday, and leading scorer RJ Barrett remains out with a concussion. Quickley has played five games since returning on Jan. 31 from a groin injury that sidelined him for three weeks with his minutes increasing in each contest. The Raptors will need Quickley to take on an even larger offensive role with Barrett out.

The 25-year-old is averaging 18.2 points and 7.2 assists over the six games he's played at least 30 minutes in this season. It's been a challenging year for him with injuries and the Raptors as a whole with success, but Toronto faces another underachieving squad this year in the 76ers on Tuesday. Philadelphia has lost five of its last six games and is coming off a 135-127 loss to the Bucks on Sunday, and McClure projects opportunities for Quickley on Tuesday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, February 11

