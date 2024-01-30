Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell has been in the middle of trade rumors over recent weeks, and he's playing like someone that has no interest in leaving Los Angeles. The 27-year-old has been playing some of his best basketball of the season despite the daily rumors, averaging 28.2 points over his last five contests. Ironically enough, the Lakers play the Hawks on Tuesday as one of the most common trade speculations has included Russell going to Atlanta to bring Dejounte Murray to the Lakers.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Doncic had 45 points, nine rebounds and 15 assists, returning 83.75 points on DraftKings and 80.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who is listed at $9,200 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel. Tatum had 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in a 118-112 win over the Pelicans on Monday. It was his third double-double in the last four games, and the four-time All-Star is averaging 28.5 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last four contests. Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season.

The Celtics play the Pacers in what could turn into a track meet on Tuesday night. The Pacers play at the second-fast pace in the NBA this year, and Pacers versus Celtics has the second-highest over/under (245.5) of the five games on Tuesday, according to the latest odds from SportsLine consensus. The two teams have averaged 244 ppg over their first four meetings this season, and Tatum is averaging 33.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while playing in three of those contests. He has scored at least 30 points in seven straight games against the Pacers.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Knicks guard/forward Donte DiVincenzo ($5,700 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel). DiVincenzo had 28 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 113-92 win over the Hornets on Monday. He played a season-high 42 minutes in that game, and if he continues playing well, the 26-year-old will see increased minutes over the next few weeks with Julius Randle (shoulder) out. DiVincenzo averaged 14.8 points over just 25.8 minutes in his previous five games before Monday.

The Knicks play the Jazz, who have one of the worst defenses in the NBA over the last few games. Utah is allowing 131.9 points over its last six contests and allowed the Nets to convert 21 3-pointers while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc on Monday. DiVincenzo does his most damage from deep, averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers a game on 41.8% from beyond the arc this season. He's made at least three 3-pointers in four straight games, and this matchup and opportunity bode well for DiVincenzo yet again on Tuesday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

