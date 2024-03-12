The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will meet on Tuesday for the second time in the last three days, and the game film of their first meeting won't exactly be sent to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for offensive revolution. The 76ers defeated the Knicks, 79-73, in the lowest-scoring game of the 2023-24 NBA season as both teams had their worst offensive outputs of the season and left daily Fantasy basketball managers with lots to be desired if they rostered any of the players in NBA DFS lineups. The Sixers held their opponent below 80 points for the first time all year, while the Knicks had their second straight game holding a team under 80 points.

But both teams could look significantly different as Tyrese Maxey (concussion) was out Sunday and is off the injury report, while OG Anunoby, who hasn't played since Jan. 27, is questionable for the first time in weeks. So, what should daily Fantasy basketball players expect from this matchup which has the lowest total at 208.5 points of the seven games on Tuesday's NBA schedule? Can you trust options in the NBA DFS player pool such as Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Tobias Harris? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Jackson-Davis had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, returning 34 points on DraftKings and 31.5 points on FanDuel. He vastly outperformed his price tag for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 12

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Wizards forward/center Kyle Kuzma, who is listed at $8,000 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. Kuzma had 32 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a Sunday win over the Heat. Kuzma fired 23 field-goal attempts for the second straight game as he remains one of the most aggressive shooters on the fastest-paced offense in the NBA. The 28-year-old is averaging 28 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists over five games in March, and he has at least eight rebounds in four of his last seven games.

The Wizards play the Grizzlies, who are coming off a 124-93 loss to the Thunder on Sunday. Memphis has dropped seven of its last nine games. The Wizards (11-53) and Grizzlies (22-43) are two of the worst win-loss teams in the league, so this could provide a more competitive matchup for Washington, which enters on a two-game winning streak. Kuzma had 21 points and 13 rebounds against the Grizzlies earlier this season, and McClure likes this matchup again for him.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Rockets guard Amen Thompson ($4,900 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). Thompson had 13 points and five rebounds in a 112-104 win over the Kings on Sunday. He had 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, five blocks and two steals against the Trail Blazers on Friday. Thompson is averaging 20.8 minutes over five contests this month after playing inconsistent minutes for the majority of the season. As the season progresses, the Rockets seem more willing to provide Thompson opportunities.

Injuries also leave the Rockets with limited options, and they'll be playing without their leading scorer for multiple games. Alperen Sengun, who is averaging 21.1 points and 9.3 rebounds, will miss multiple contests with an ankle injury, and Thompson is now likely to see an uptick in minutes and usage. Thompson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and the Rockets may be ready to showcase why he was selected so high. Houston plays the Spurs, who are allowing the sixth-most ppg (120.1) this year, and McClure sees a huge upside in adding Thompson to NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, March 12

