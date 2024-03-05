The final matchup of Tuesday's nine-game NBA slate features a contest between two Western Conference teams before the season that many would have predicted to meet in the conference finals. The Denver Nuggets, the reigning NBA champions, host the Phoenix Suns. This matchup features some of the top options in the NBA DFS player pool such as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Devin Booker (ankle) is out for the Suns, so how should this affect your NBA DFS strategy?

Beal had 31 points on Sunday with Booker out, so should you roster him in NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is questionable after having 31 rebounds against the Thunder on Sunday, so that's an injury to monitor when making NBA DFS picks. The Pacers vs. Mavericks has a substantially higher over/under at 246.5 points than any other Tuesday game, so should you stack players from those teams in NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Jazz guard Collin Sexton as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Sexton had 29 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals, returning 48.75 points on DraftKings and 48.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 5

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland, who is listed at $6,900 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. Garland had 19 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 7 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers, in a 107-98 loss to the Knicks on Sunday. Garland is averaging 23.7 points over his last three games while making 20 3-pointers. He's shooting 58.8% from deep over that span.

Donovan Mitchell (knee) is out again for Cleveland, with Max Strus (knee) also sidelined tonight, which signals another huge opportunity for Garland. This will be Garland's third straight game without Mitchell. Garland is averaging 18.4 points and 6.1 assists this season, but he's averaging 23.3 ppg over eight contests without Mitchell this year. The Cavaliers play the Hawks, who have the second-worst scoring defense (122.7 ppg) in the league, and Garland is averaging 26.3 ppg over his last three contests against Atlanta.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat guard Terry Rozier ($6,500 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel). After getting off to a slow start since his trade to the Heat, Rozier is averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 assists over his last three games while playing at least 30 minutes in each contest. With Tyler Herro (foot) still out, Rozier's role will continue to expand against the Pistons, who are allowing the fourth-most points per game in the NBA.

Rozier averaged 23.2 ppg over 30 games with the Hornets this season before the trade to Miami. He's averaging just 13.3 ppg over his first 13 games in Miami, but part of that is due to the adjustment to playing in a new scheme, learning new teammates and playing a completely different style of basketball with Miami in the postseason mix compared to the struggling Hornets. Rozier averaged at least 19 ppg over his last three seasons entering this year, and Miami is starting to see the version of the 29-year-old playmaking guard it traded for. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, March 5

