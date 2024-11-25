There are only five games on the Tuesday NBA schedule, but the NBA DFS player pool is filled with elite talent in nearly each matchup. Daily Fantasy basketball players will need to decide between superstars like LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf, probable) when forming an NBA DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, so which studs should you be sure to include in NBA DFS lineups?

Antetokounmpo leads the NBA at 32.4 points per game and he's sure to be a popular selection in NBA DFS picks. But he's been held to fewer than 30 points in four of his last seven contests against the Heat, so could you gain an advantage by leaving him out of NBA DFS lineups? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Pistons guard Jaden Ivey as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Ivey had 25 points, five rebounds and eight assists, returning 44.8 points on DraftKings and 43 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, November 26

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Spurs power forward/center Victor Wembanyama, who is listed at $10,800 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. After missing three games with a knee injury, Wembanyama had 27 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in a 104-94 win over the Warriors on Saturday. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is one of the most dominant players in the league on both ends of the court due to his 7-foot-3 frame while also being incredibly athletic for his size. Wembanyama is averaging 22.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.6 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are playing the Jazz, who enter at 4-12 on the season and are allowing 118.5 ppg, which ranks 27th in the league. Wembanyama had 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks in his first game of the season against the Jazz and McClure expects another huge performance on Tuesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma ($6,300 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel). Kuzma is off to a slower start this season, averaging 16.6 points per game, but he's coming off a career-high 22.2 ppg last year.

The Wizards play the Bulls, who allowed 142 points to the Grizzlies on Saturday, as this could be a bounceback performance from Kuzma. Chicago is allowing 123.9 ppg, the most in the league this season, on 49% shooting, which also ranks last. The Wizards have lost 11 straight games, but this could be their best shot at a victory in a while and that could bring a big-time performance out of Kuzma at a price not as high as his norm due to a recent scoring decrease. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, November 26

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.