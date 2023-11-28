With Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) doubtful on Tuesday against the Knicks, Charlotte's role players could see expanded opportunities and provide value at bargain rates from Tuesday's NBA DFS player pool. Ball, who is averaging 24.7 points and 8.2 assists per game, only played 15 minutes on Sunday against the Magic before being carried off the court. Brandon Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was one of the game's biggest beneficiaries with 20 points off the bench. Miller is averaging 18.3 points over his last four games, and if Ball is out Tuesday, how should that affect your NBA DFS strategy?

Tuesday's eight-game slate is a part of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, so will that give an edge to top options like Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the NBA DFS player pool?

On Monday, Wizards forward Deni Avdija was highlighted as one of the top picks in the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Avdija had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, returning 30 points on DraftKings and 27.7 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, November 28

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Raptors power forward/center Pascal Siakam, who is listed at $8,200 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel. Siakam is one of the most consistent performers in the NBA DFS player pool, scoring at least 18 points in each of his last six games. The 29-year-old is averaging 20 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season.

The two-time All-Star has averaged at least 20 points in each of the last five seasons, including this year. He's become the go-to scoring option for Toronto, leading the team in points while shooting 49.3% from the field. The Raptors will play the Nets, who are allowing 119.2 points per game over their last five contests. Siakam is averaging 26 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game over his last three matchups against Brooklyn and is a strong option for NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). The No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is coming off back-to-back seasons averaging at least 21 points per game and is scoring 19.4 points per game this year. Garland is shooting a career-best 48.5% from the field this season, including 51.6% over his last six games.

The 23-year-old had 24 points and eight assists against the Raptors on Sunday and is averaging 21.7 points over his last six contests. He's playing some of his most efficient basketball over his five-year career as his pairing with Donovan Mitchell is forming one of the best backcourts in the NBA. The Cavaliers play the Hawks, who are allowing 121.1 points per game (the fifth-most in the NBA this season), and Garland is averaging 28.7 points over his last three games against Atlanta. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

