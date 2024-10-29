Stephen Curry played 74 games last season, his most since the 2016-17 NBA season, but an ankle injury suffered Sunday already has the NBA all-time leading 3-pointer shooter out of the NBA DFS player pool for a few games. Curry exited Sunday's contest with a left ankle sprain and he's out on Tuesday, so without Curry to dominate the scoring and facilitating for Golden State, who should daily Fantasy basketball players expect to assume a larger role when forming a Tuesday NBA DFS strategy? Buddy Hield has made an immediate impact since the Warriors acquired the 31-year-old guard from the 76ers this offseason, ranking second on the team in scoring at 19 points per game.

Jonathan Kuminga is off to a slower start this year, averaging 8.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, but he's averaging 12.9 points over his career without Curry, so should daily Fantasy basketball players include him in NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Hawks point guard Trae Young as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Young had 14 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and one block, returning 47 points on DraftKings and 43.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks Tuesday, October 29

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is listed at $11,300 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel. Jokic, who has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards, is coming off his second 40-point performance in three games this year. The 29-year-old had 40 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 127-125 overtime victory against the Raptors on Monday. This came two days after the reigning NBA MVP had 41 points and nine rebounds against the Clippers.

Jokic began the 2024-25 NBA season with a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in the season-opener after averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game last season. The Nuggets play the Nets on Tuesday and Jokic has recorded a triple-double in four of his last five games against Brooklyn.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets forward Cameron Johnson ($5,200 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel). Johnson had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists against the Bucks on Sunday and the 28-year-old is averaging 13 points and four rebounds per game this season. He averaged 13.4 ppg in his first full season in Brooklyn last year and he's averaged 14.3 ppg over his two-and-a-half seasons with the Nets.

The Nuggets snapped their two-game losing streak to open the year with a 127-125 victory over the Raptors on Monday, but they needed overtime to do so. It's a quick turnaround for Denver to play a back-to-back and travel to Brooklyn after a later finish in Toronto and fatigue could play a factor on Tuesday. The Nets will be shorthanded as along with injuries to Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) and Trendon Watford (hamstring) to begin the season, Brooklyn will be without Ben Simmons (back/injury management), creating opportunities for Johnson to excel against a fatigued Denver defense. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, October 29

