The 2025 NBA Trade Deadline isn't until Thursday, but there has already been plenty of movement in the NBA over the past week. Wednesday morning featured another blockbuster trade of a three-time All-Star and an emerging young talent in the league when the Bucks and Wizards agreed on a deal highlighted by Kyle Kuzma joining the Bucks and Khris Middleton going to Washington. Both the Bucks and Wizards are in action on Wednesday and will have shorter benches and fewer options in the NBA DFS player pool, so how should this affect forming a Wednesday NBA DFS strategy?

Kuzma was second in Washington in scoring and Bilal Coulibaly, who had 26 points for Washington on Monday, could emerge again as an under-the-radar option for NBA DFS lineups. De'Aaron Fox is available for the Spurs as is Zach LaVine for the Kings for their team debuts and options for daily Fantasy basketball players to consider. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Monday (when McClure last made NBA DFS picks), McClure highlighted Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Jokic had 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and a steal, returning 70 points on DraftKings and 66.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, February 5

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Jokic, who is listed at $12,800 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel. The reigning NBA MVP had his second straight triple-double on Monday with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a 125-113 win over the Pelicans. Although Jokic has won three MVP awards over the last four seasons, this may be his most impressive offensive season yet as he's never averaged a triple-double over a season. But the 29-year-old is currently averaging 29.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game, ranking third in the league in points and rebounds and second in assists.

The Nuggets play the Pelicans again on Wednesday for the second of back-to-back home contests with New Orleans. The Pelicans have the 26th-ranked scoring defense, allowing 118.3 ppg this season, including 125.8 ppg over their current six-game losing streak. Jokic has a triple-double in each of his last two games against New Orleans, and McClure expects another dominant performance on Wednesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Timberwolves power forward/center Naz Reid ($6,300 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old had 30 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 40 minutes in a 16-114 loss to the Kings on Monday as he's set to continue to play an expanded role with Julius Randle (groin) out. Reid has proven throughout his career to possess the ability to produce when given increased opportunities as he's averaging 20.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over 31 career games where he's played at least 30 minutes.

The Timberwolves play the Bulls, who have the second-worst scoring defense in the league (120 ppg). Chicago has allowed more than 120 points in four of its last five games, and given Reid's importance to a short-handed Timberwolves team, this could be a strong matchup and value for Wednesday NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, February 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup.

Mike McClure is a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings.