Two of the top teams in the NBA go head-to-head on Wednesday when the Boston Celtics host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a matchup sure to generate plenty of interest from daily Fantasy basketball players and regular NBA fans alike. This potential NBA Finals preview features popular options from the NBA DFS player pool such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown (probable, knee) and Jayson Tatum (questionable, knee). It's undoubtedly the most high-profile of the nine games on Wednesday's NBA schedule, but is it the best contest to highlight in an NBA DFS strategy?

The Jazz vs. Grizzlies game has the highest over/under at 245.5 points, according to the latest NBA odds from the SportsLine consensus, and although it lacks a championship feel, there could be cheaper, high-upside options for NBA DFS lineups. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Pistons center Jalen Duren as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Duren had 15 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks, returning 36.2 points on DraftKings and 35.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, March 12

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, who is listed at $9,600 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. Ball struggled and shot 5 of 21 on Monday. But his playmaking ability still made him an asset for NBA DFS lineups to finish with a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists. Ball, in his fifth NBA season, is averaging a career-best 25.6 ppg this season on a career-high 21.9 shots per contest.

The Hornets are giving Ball the freedom to create for himself and others in a lost season as the Hornets head into a matchup against one of the worst scoring defenses in the league. Charlotte plays the Hawks, who have the 27th-ranked scoring defense at 119.7 ppg. Ball had 34 points against Atlanta earlier this season, and McClure expects another huge performance.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane ($8,300 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). The 26-year-old struggled with his shot in his last game and finished with 10 points on Monday. But Bane was coming off one of his best performances of the season with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists the night before. Bane is averaging 23.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists over five games in March, and McClure expects Wednesday to look more like Sunday.

The Grizzlies play the Jazz, who have lost six straight games. Utah is battling multiple injuries in its starting lineup and has allowed at least 118 points in five of those losses. The Jazz have the third-worst scoring defense (119.8) in the league this season, and Bane is averaging 23.8 ppg over his last four games against Utah. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, March 12

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.