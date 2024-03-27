After a limited NBA DFS player pool on Tuesday with just four games, we have a near full slate on Wednesday. A dozen games means 24 teams are in action, providing a who's who of star players to utilize in NBA DFS picks. Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Durant are just some of the elite options available for Wednesday's daily Fantasy basketball lineups, but rostering multiple of those players will set your NBA DFS salary cap back a good amount.

Thus, you need to find bargains to complement star players, and someone like Brooklyn's Trendon Watford could be just that. He scored 19 points in just 21 minutes on Monday with Cameron Thomas and Cameron Johnson both out. Thomas is questionable for tonight, while Johnson remains out, so Watford could feast on the Wizards' No. 30 scoring defense on Wednesday. Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Lakers center Anthony Davis as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Davis had a monster performance with 34 points, 23 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and two assists, returning 78.75 points on DraftKings and 78.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, March 27

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is rostering Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, who is listed at $7,700 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. Cleveland remains without Donovan Mitchell (nasal), which again puts the offense on Garland's shoulders. He didn't disappoint in his last game with this responsibility as he had 15 points and 10 assists, which was just his fourth double-double of the season. That was a home game against the Hornets, and the Cavs will have a rematch with Charlotte tonight on the road.

For the season, Charlotte has been extremely giving to opposing point guards. The Hornets have allowed the second-most rebounds to opposing PGs on both DraftKings and FanDuel, while giving up the third-most assists to the position on those NBA DFS sites. Garland has played Charlotte just once this season, but he did drop 41 points on the Hornets last year, and the team's defense isn't any better in 2023-24, ranking in the bottom 10 in points allowed per game, defensive rating and field goal percentage allowed.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hawks guard/forward Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,700 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). Bogdanovic is coming off a 22-point showing versus Boston's elite defense, and he's been shooting lights out over the last four games. During this streak, he's knocking down 57% of his 3-point attempts and averaging 16.8 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

The seventh-year swingman is averaging a career-high of 16.5 points this season while also doing more than just scoring with Trae Young (finger) sidelined. Two weeks ago versus Portland -- which is Atlanta's opponent on Wednesday -- Bogdanovic had eight rebounds, his most of the season, along with seven assists, which was his second-most all year. With Atlanta down four double-digit scorers in Young, Saddiq Bey (knee), Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe), expect Bogdanovic to be extremely aggressive in terms of both scoring and playmaking. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, March 27

