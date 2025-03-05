The Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards pits the two worst teams in each conference against one another and although this matchup wouldn't have much appeal to many NBA fans simply seeking the best game of the night, it can provide significant opportunity to daily Fantasy basketball players. The Jazz have been playing without nearly their entire starting lineup most of the week and the Wizards will be without leading scorer Jordan Poole (elbow), so there are cheaper options in the NBA DFS player pool from this matchup who could receive significant playing time and return strong value for NBA DFS lineups.

Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski had 25 points and eight rebounds last game while Utah allowed 134 points, so which under-the-radar players should factor into your Wednesday NBA DFS strategy? They can also help create space to add some of the top options in the NBA DFS player pool like Donovan Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday (when McClure last made NBA DFS picks), McClure highlighted Grizzlies guard/forward Desmond Bane as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Bane had 35 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, returning 66 points on DraftKings and 57 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, March 5

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Timberwolves guard/forward Anthony Edwards, who is listed at $9,300 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is averaging a career-high 27.4 points per game in his fifth NBA season. Edwards is two games removed from scoring 44 points in a 116-98 win over the Suns on Sunday for his fourth 40-point performance since the start of February.

The Timberwolves play the Hornets, who enter on a seven-game losing streak. Edwards had 21 points in 29 minutes against the Hornets in their first matchup this season and the Timberwolves are coming off a 126-112 win over the 76ers on Tuesday. The second night of a back-to-back means some of Minnesota's veterans could rest, which McClure expects to translate into an even heavier usage for the 23-year-old for NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie ($5,600 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel). The Mavericks play their first game since Kyrie Irving tore his ACL on Monday. Dallas remains without significant players like Anthony Davis (adductor), PJ Washington (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (knee) and McClure expects the Mavericks to turn to Dinwiddie to provide an offensive spark.

The 31-year-old guard has been a reliable scorer throughout his career. He's played more of a complementary role in Dallas, but that was when surrounded by elite talent. Dinwiddie is averaging 10.1 points over 25.1 minutes per game this season, but he's averaging 18.2 ppg over the 13 games he's played at least 30 minutes. Dallas may need him to play 30+ minutes on Wednesday against the Bucks, who are playing the second half of a back-to-back. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, March 5

