There are two 2024 NBA playoffs games on Wednesday, and both present intriguing NBA DFS stacks for daily Fantasy basketball managers. The Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is always appealing as the Celtics host the Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the lethal combo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving powering the Mavericks as they visit the Clippers at 9 p.m. ET. However, with the expensive price tags that those players carry on NBA DFS sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you may have to go bargain shopping to fill out the rest of your NBA daily Fantasy lineups.

Boston's Derrick White is coming off a 38-point outing, which is the most he's scored in the regular season or playoffs. Meanwhile, Dallas' Derrick Jones Jr. has elevated his game since Tim Hardaway Jr. went down in Game 2, as the 2020 Slam Dunk champion has scored in double-figures in each of the last three games. What other options in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool have the potential to supply a great return on investment? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Knicks guard Jalen Brunson as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Brunson had 40 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals, returning 58.75 points on DraftKings and 57.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 1

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is rostering Clippers guard James Harden, who is listed at $8,300 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel. Harden is coming off a throwback outing to his Houston days as he took control of the Clippers' offense in their Game 4 victory. He had 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds, with the 33 points the second-most he's scored in a Clippers uniform, including the regular season.

Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains out for L.A. on Wednesday, and Harden elevates his game when the two-time Finals MVP is sidelined. Harden's averaging 30.5 points in the two games of this series without Leonard, compared to 21.5 points in the two games when Leonard's been in the lineup. What has maintained consistent throughout the series is Harden doing a bit of everything on the court as he's also averaging team-highs in assists (7.0) and blocks (1.3) to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in this postseason.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo ($8,300 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Adebayo is coming off a dominant outing in a Game 4 loss to Boston with 25 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. Each of those totals were series highs for him as Adebayo has scored at least 20 points in every game of this 2024 NBA playoffs series.

Across the seven regular season plus postseason games versus Boston this year, Adebayo is putting up averages of 22.6 points on 50% shooting with 9.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists. All of those games have come with Kristaps Porzingis in the middle of Boston's defense, but he's out for Game 5 with a calf injury. The Bucks' center combo of Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis combined for 30 points and 16 boards against a Porzingis-less Celtics squad in a game near the end of the regular season, so that could be the baseline for Adebayo considering how much Miami will rely on him without Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez Jr. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 1

