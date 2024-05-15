The Mavericks had an 11-point lead at halftime in Game 4 against the Thunder as it appeared they'd return to Oklahoma City after successfully defending home court over their two games in Dallas. But then the Thunder outscored Dallas, 57-42, over the second half en route to a 100-96 victory to tie the series at 2-2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 34 points as he's consistently a top NBA DFS pick. Luguentz Dort added 17 points, his most of the postseason, as he emerged as one of the best values from the NBA DFS player pool. Should you expect another solid scoring total from Dort when forming an NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday?

The Celtics look to close out the series against the Cavaliers in Boston as the other game in Wednesday's two-game slate. Donovan Mitchell (calf) and Jarrett Allen (ribs) are both questionable after missing Game 4 as it'll be extremely difficult for Cleveland to win in Boston without them playing. Should daily Fantasy basketball stack Celtics options such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White in Wednesday NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a DFS and betting expert for SportsLine, who won a DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest in 2022. He uses a combination of his background as a former college and professional athlete and his keen eye for statistical trends when making his picks and locking in his DFS lineups. Kaylor enters the 2024 calendar year with multiple five-figure tournament cashes on his DFS resume.

Kaylor's approach allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he only shares on SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday (when Kaylor last made picks), Kaylor highlighted Knicks guard/forward Donte DiVincenzo as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: DiVincenzo had 35 points, three rebounds and two assists, returning 48.75 points on DraftKings and 46.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 15

For Wednesday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics guard/forward Brown ($7,900 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel). Brown had 27 points and eight assists in the Celtics' 109-102 win over the Cavaliers in Game 4 in Cleveland and they'll return to Boston to attempt to close out the series. The 27-year-old is averaging 26.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game against the Cavaliers this series and he's scored at least 25 points in three of his last four postseason games.

Brown is Boston's leading scorer this postseason at 24.4 points per game. He was second on the team in scoring during the regular season at 23 ppg. With Mitchell reportedly unlikely to play on Wednesday, the Celtics should have a significant advantage and incentive to close out the series on their home court rather than return to Cleveland and allow Mitchell more time to heal. Brown is an integral part of Boston's offense and Kaylor expects a huge performance in what could be a series-clincher on Wednesday.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks power forward/center PJ Washington ($6,300 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel). Washington had 21 points and 12 rebounds in Game 4 as he's averaging 25.7 points and 9.7 rebounds over his last three games. Washington has made 17 of 34 3-pointers (50%) over that span as he's become the clear No. 3 offensive option for Dallas.

After averaging just 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds against the Clippers, Washington has taken on a significantly greater role this series. The 25-year-old has played at least 40 minutes in three straight games after playing more than 37 minutes just once over Dallas' first seven playoff contests. Kyrie Irving has played more of a facilitator role over the last three games, averaging nine assists compared to 13.3 ppg over that span, and Washington has been one of the main benefactors of that. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 15

