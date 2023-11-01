The 2023-24 NBA season continues on Wednesday with a loaded 13-game slate, and that means daily Fantasy basketball managers will have a loaded NBA DFS player pool to work with. However, while options make lineup variance a little easier, it also complicates your decision-making process at every position as you set your NBA DFS lineups. At point guard alone on Wednesday, you've got incredible players like Cade Cunningham, Damian Lillard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic to choose from -- and that's leaving out several viable options.

Making the best lineup choices on any given night really comes down to understanding the matchups, and targeting totals is one way to ensure you're grabbing players in games that are expected to be high-scoring. Hawks vs. Wizards (238) and Celtics vs. Pacers (235) have the highest totals of the night by quite a bit, so which players from those games should you be targeting and who else might be of value?

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Suns center Jusuf Nurkic as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Nurkic had 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal, returning 41.5 points on DraftKings and 41.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, November 1

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who is listed at $7,700 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. The 21-year-old Turkish big man looks like he could be one of the next great European players in the NBA. The first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft averaged 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a rookie and then averaged 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists last year.

Over his first three games this season, Sengun is averaging 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists. That continued growth in those three phases of the game have drawn comparisons to Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis. He's a player you have to consider for your NBA DFS lineups considering his usage rate (24.8%) so far this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics forward Jaylen Brown ($7,700 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). Brown is a two-time NBA All-Star that is averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals over his first three games this season.

He's also shooting a blistering 45.8% from the 3-point line and is coming off his best game of the year with 36 points in a win over the Wizards on Monday. Brown and the Celtics will take on the Pacers on Wednesday. Indiana ranks fourth in the NBA in pace and 20th in points allowed per game (115.0). See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, November 1

