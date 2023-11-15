After a nearly full slate of NBA In-Season Tournament action on Tuesday, 16 teams will be in action on Wednesday night with seven of those teams competing in the second game of a back-to-back. For daily Fantasy basketball players in NBA DFS contests, that means taking some calculated risks on potential minutes restrictions, and if you understand the matchups, there are opportunities to find value on nights like Wednesday. LeBron James only played 22 minutes last night against the Grizzlies and didn't play at all on Sunday against the Trail Blazers.

So, might the Lakers star be in line for more significant minutes in what could be an important matchup against the Kings, and does that warrant inclusion in your NBA DFS lineups? It's a loaded NBA DFS player pool with stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic all scheduled to play, so cutting costs to take some big swings might be in your best interest. Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Ingram had 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals, returning 50.25 points on DraftKings and 50.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, November 15

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Cavaliers G/F Caris LeVert, who is listed at $6,400 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel. Now in his eighth NBA season, LeVert has been a dynamic scorer while primarily playing off the bench for the Cavs so far this season.

He's averaging 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game despite only making one start, and he's scored at least 20 points in each of his last three games. Now he'll match up with a Trail Blazers defense that has been allowing 116.0 points per game during a current four-game losing streak. LeVert should also see an increase in minutes with both Darius Garland (neck) and Isaac Okoro (knee) out, as they combine to log over 60 minutes per game.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel). The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 12.5 points and 12.0 rebounds in his first season with the Blazers after spending five seasons in Phoenix to begin his career.

He's coming off a season-high 22 points on Tuesday night and also chipped in 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the year. With Portland missing three significant perimeter scorers in Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Scoot Henderson (ankle) and Anfernee Simons (thumb) as well as big man Robert Williams III (knee), Ayton will have to fill a larger role in the coming weeks at both ends of the floor. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, November 15

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.