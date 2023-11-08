After all teams had off yesterday for Election Day, it's a near full slate of NBA action on Wednesday with 28 of 30 franchises in action. That means the NBA DFS player pool is filled with elite options, such as Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant. Nikola Jokic, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, is probable with a wrist injury, so that's one to monitor throughout the day when forming NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

However, a full slate also means ample opportunities to find under-the-radar options to factor into your NBA DFS strategy. The Pelicans will be without a few key players like CJ McCollum (collapsed lung), Jose Alvarado (ankle) and Trey Murphy III (knee), so are there cheaper players on their roster that could be worthy NBA DFS picks to outperform their price tags? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Hawks forward Jalen Johnson as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Johnson had 13 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block, returning 45 points on DraftKings and 46.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, November 8

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, who is listed at $8,900 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. Ball is coming off his first triple-double of the season, posting 30 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists against the Mavericks on Sunday. It was his second straight game with at least 10 assists as he is third in the NBA in assists (9.3 per game).

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft seemed to truly be coming into his own as one of the stars in the NBA last season before missing the final 19 games with an ankle injury. Ball averaged a career-best 23.3 points and 8.4 assists over 36 games last year with a myriad of injuries. Now that Ball is healthy to begin this year, he's showing complete control over the Hornets' offense as they prepare to play Washington, who is allowing the most points in the NBA and is playing at the fastest pace this season, on Wednesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon ($8,200 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). The eight-year veteran spent last season as a role player with the Celtics on a loaded roster, but after being traded to Portland as a piece to bring Jrue Holiday to Boston, he's returned to the ball-dominant player he was at points earlier in his career. Brogdon averaged 19.1 points and 21.2 points per game in his final two seasons with the Pacers before being traded to Boston.

Brogdon has at least 10 assists in back-to-back games and is averaging 21 points and seven rebounds as well over his last two contests. He has at least 18 points in six of seven games and is averaging 19 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists this year. The 30-year-old has the highest usage rate of any Portland player at 27.3% as the Trail Blazers prepare to play the Kings, who allowed 122 points to the Rockets on Monday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, November 8

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.