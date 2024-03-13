The Golden State Warriors will play their third straight game without Stephen Curry (ankle) and for the first time will face a team not named the Spurs. San Antonio has allowed the sixth-most points per game (119.9) and the Warriors finished below that number in both of their matchups without Curry. Golden State split those two games, winning on Monday 112-102, but how should daily Fantasy basketball players view Warriors from the NBA DFS player pool against the Mavericks on Wednesday?

Jonathan Kuminga has been the biggest benefactor of Curry being out, averaging 24 points per game and playing at least 30 minutes in both contests. Klay Thompson has the freedom to shoot more and is also scoring 24 ppg over the last two contests, but Curry's presence on the floor often helped the elite shooter find open space.

Last Friday, Cavaliers power forward/center Jarrett Allen had 33 points, 18 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, March 13

For Wednesday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ($12,000 on DraftKings and $12,300 on FanDuel). Jokic had 35 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and six steals in a monster performance in a 125-119 victory over the Raptors on Monday. It was his second 30-point triple-double over the last three games as the two-time NBA MVP has six triple-doubles over his last 10 games in what could lead to his third MVP season.

Jokic is 13th in the league in scoring at 26.2 points per game, while ranking fourth in rebounds (12.3) and assists (9.2). The Nuggets have won nine of their last 10 games entering a matchup against the Heat on Wednesday in a rematch of last season's NBA Finals. Jokic averaged 30.2 points, 14 rebounds and 7.2 assists to earn NBA Finals MVP as Denver won the series in five games. He's as safe of an option as there is in the NBA DFS player pool and Kaylor expects the six-time All-Star to have another huge performance on Wednesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Bulls point guard Coby White ($7,800 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). White is averaging 22.5 ppg over six games this month and is averaging 19.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season. The Bulls have needed the five-year veteran to take control of the backcourt with injuries to Lonzo Ball (knee) and Zach LaVine (foot).

The Bulls play the Pacers, who are allowing the third-most points per game (121.3) this year. The Pacers play at the second-fastest pace in the NBA compared to the Bulls playing at the second-slowest in the league. But if Indiana can speed the game up, that should actually favor White's value for NBA DFS lineups. White had 16 points against the Pacers in their first meeting, but he was extremely aggressive with his shot, putting up 19 field-goal attempts. The shots weren't falling for him that evening, but the game allows White to shoot another 19 times, he could have a huge output for NBA DFS lineups. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, March 13

