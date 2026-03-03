Tuesday's NBA schedule is highlighted by 10 games, which begin at 7 p.m. ET, with the last tip at 11 p.m. ET. There are a number of high quality options in the NBA DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy basketball lineups around. Stars like Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham, Cooper Flagg, Jalen Brunson, James Harden, Anthony Edwards, Chet Holmgren and Karl-Anthony Towns are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with NBA DFS picks. There are some top options that won't be available. They include Isaiah Hartenstein (undisclosed), Marvin Bagley III (neck), Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb), Naji Marshall (finger), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) and Donovan Mitchell (groin).

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5+ bet wins:

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 3

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Oklahoma City small forward Alex Caruso ($3,900 DraftKings, $3,800 FanDuel). Caruso has averaged 8.3 points over his last 10 games. In a 116-107 win at Toronto on Feb. 24, he scored 16 points, while adding four assists and two rebounds. He had 12 points and two steals in a 127-121 overtime win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

He's also building his NBA DFS strategy around stacking Caruso with center Jaylin Williams, who is $5,100 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Williams has played well of late. Over the past 10 games, he is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He poured in 30 points, while adding 11 rebounds and four assists in a 124-116 loss at Detroit last Wednesday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $100 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your first $5+ bet wins:

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, March 3

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.