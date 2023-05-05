There will be a multi-game NBA DFS slate for the first time since Tuesday when the 76ers host the Celtics, and the Suns host the Nuggets on Friday night. Phoenix is hoping to keep itself in touch with Denver after losing the first two games of the series. The Suns are 4-point home favorites in the latest NBA odds at Caesars Sportsbook, but should you include any of their stars in your NBA DFS lineups? Kevin Durant had 29 points and 14 rebounds against the Nuggets in Game 1 before finishing with 24 points and eight rebounds in Game 2.

Durant is one of the most expensive options in the NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. There are plenty of other options to look at, so it is important to formulate a winning NBA DFS strategy with some quality advice. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Warriors guard Klay Thompson as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Thompson had 30 points, three rebounds and one assist to return 38.75 points on DraftKings and 34.1 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NBA playoffs on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, May 5

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns shooting guard Devin Booker ($9,500 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). He has been one of the NBA's best scorers for several seasons, and he has found an even higher level this postseason. Booker is averaging 35.4 points, 6.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, including 35 points in Game 2 at Denver on Monday.

He has scored at least 45 points in two games during the playoffs, giving him the highest ceiling of anyone in Friday's NBA DFS player pool. Phoenix also has its back against the wall due to being in a 2-0 hole in the series, so Booker will get plenty of playing time on Friday night. The 26-year-old is shooting 57.8% from the floor over his last six playoff games, and he needs to do even more with Chris Paul (groin) sidelined.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Booker with Suns point guard Cameron Payne ($4,800 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel). The 28-year-old averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game during the regular season. He played 20.2 minutes per game and is set to see a massive uptick in playing time on Friday night.

Payne has seen his minutes increase in every game since missing five straight games due to back tightness, playing 17 minutes on Monday. He has had several days to recover since then, and his role is going to increase following Paul's injury. The Suns have to put everything on the line in this game, giving Payne a chance to bring big returns as an undervalued NBA DFS player.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, May 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.